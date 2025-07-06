UK engineering team arrives in Kerala to repair stranded F-35 jet

After remaining stranded here for about a month following a technical issue, a British Royal Navy fighter jet was on Sunday moved to a designated facility for British engineers to assess it, airport sources here said.

An engineering team from the UK arrived at the international airport here on Sunday to assess and repair the British Royal Navy F-35B Lightning fighter jet which made an emergency landing at the airport nearly a month ago.

A British High Commission spokesperson confirmed the arrival of the engineering team at the airport.

"A UK engineering team has deployed to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to assess and repair the UK F-35B aircraft, which landed following an emergency diversion," the spokesperson said in a statement.

It further said that the UK has accepted the offer of a space in the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility of the airport, and are in discussions to finalise arrangements with relevant authorities. ALSO READ: Stranded F-35 jet in Kerala may be dismantled, airlifted to UK soon: Report "In line with standard procedure, the aircraft will be moved following the arrival of UK engineers, who are carrying specialist equipment necessary for the movement and repair process," it said. Meanwhile, airport sources said the fighter jet was moved to the MRO. "The UK remains very grateful for the continued support and collaboration of the Indian authorities and airport teams," the British High Commission statement added.