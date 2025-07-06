Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / UK engineering team arrives in Kerala to repair stranded F-35 jet

UK engineering team arrives in Kerala to repair stranded F-35 jet

"The UK remains very grateful for the continued support and collaboration of the Indian authorities and airport teams," the British High Commission statement added

F-35 fighter jet
British Navy’s F-35 fighter jet at Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo: X/ANI)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 4:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

After remaining stranded here for about a month following a technical issue, a British Royal Navy fighter jet was on Sunday moved to a designated facility for British engineers to assess it, airport sources here said.

An engineering team from the UK arrived at the international airport here on Sunday to assess and repair the British Royal Navy F-35B Lightning fighter jet which made an emergency landing at the airport nearly a month ago.

A British High Commission spokesperson confirmed the arrival of the engineering team at the airport.

"A UK engineering team has deployed to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to assess and repair the UK F-35B aircraft, which landed following an emergency diversion," the spokesperson said in a statement.

It further said that the UK has accepted the offer of a space in the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility of the airport, and are in discussions to finalise arrangements with relevant authorities. 

"In line with standard procedure, the aircraft will be moved following the arrival of UK engineers, who are carrying specialist equipment necessary for the movement and repair process," it said.

Meanwhile, airport sources said the fighter jet was moved to the MRO.

"The UK remains very grateful for the continued support and collaboration of the Indian authorities and airport teams," the British High Commission statement added.

The jet, worth over USD 110 million and known to be one of the most advanced fighter aircraft in the world, made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on 14 June.

It remained grounded at the airport since then, awaiting repairs after developing a technical fault.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump tariffs loom as Brics meets in Rio; PM Modi bats for Indian pharma

China used embassies to undermine Rafale sales: French intelligence

India, Argentina to boost ties with focus on minerals, energy, defence

Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Poonch; grenades, ammunition recovered

India, Maldives in talks to deepen bilateral trade, investment ties

Topics :KeralaF-35 fighter jetDefence news

First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story