Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Modi meets leaders including Nepal PM, Palestine President in New York

Modi meets leaders including Nepal PM, Palestine President in New York

Modi also accepted Nepal PM Oli's invitation to visit the Himalayan nation, as Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba's press advisor also confirmed that PM Modi accepted Nepal's invitation

India Nepal, PM Narendra Modi, KP Sharma Oli
PM Modi meets Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli | Image: X/@narendramodi
Press Trust of India New York
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 6:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held separate talks with world leaders, including his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, discussing various facets of bilateral ties and reaffirmed India's support for the Palestinian people.

Modi is in New York on the second leg of his three-day US visit and met the leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Had a very good meeting with Prime Minister KP Oli in New York. The India-Nepal friendship is very robust and we look forward to adding even more momentum to our ties. Our talks focused on issues such as energy, technology and trade," Modi said in a post on X.

"Deepening the warm and close friendship. PM @narendramodi met PM @kpsharmaoli of Nepal, on the sidelines of the UNGA today," the official account of the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

"The two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest to strengthen cooperation in all areas of age-old, multi-faceted and expanding - partnership," it added.

Oli is in the US on his maiden foreign visit to attend the 79th Session of the UNGA, breaking the tradition of visiting a neighbouring country first.

More From This Section

IAF airlifts live organs from Pune to Delhi enabling life-saving surgery

China blows hot, cold over Quad summit; calls it US tool against Beijing

India extend unprecedented invite to Myanmar's anti-junta forces: Report

Pakistan's ISI gets a new chief in Lt Gen Md Asim Malik: Who is he?

Semiconductors on agenda of 1st Quad Commerce and Industry meeting: WH

"Had a fruitful meeting with the Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi ji on the sidelines of #UNGA79. During the meeting, various matters of bilateral relations were discussed," Oli said in a post on X.

Modi also accepted Nepal PM Oli's invitation to visit the Himalayan nation. Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba's press advisor also confirmed that PM Modi accepted Nepal's invitation.

Modi met with Palestine's President Abbas and reiterated India's support for the Palestinian people.

"PM @narendramodi met H.E. Mahmoud Abbas, President of Palestine, on the sidelines of UNGA today," the MEA said in an X post.

"PM expressed deep concern at the humanitarian situation in Gaza and reaffirmed India's continued support to the people of Palestine," it said.

Modi also met Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al Sabah and discussed ways to deepen "historical linkages" and "people-to-people contacts".

"Taking new strides in India-Kuwait ties. PM @narendramodi met HH Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait today, on the sidelines of UNGA. The leaders reviewed - bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen our historical linkages and strong people to people contacts," the MEA said in a separate post on X.

Earlier in the day, Modi interacted with the top tech leaders and CEOs of the US in a roundtable conference.

He addressed the Indian diaspora at the packed Nassau Veterans Coliseum on Long Island in New York before it.

Modi reached New York on Sunday after attending the Quad Leaders' Summit hosted by President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday. In Wilmington, he also held bilateral talks with Biden, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE Middle East: Israel expands strikes against what it says are Hezbollah weapons sites

MQ-9B drones to Tejas engines: PM Modi's US visit impact on Indian military

Share PM Modi's commitment to boost Lanka-India ties: President Dissanayake

Decisions in BJP-ruled states aimed to boost PM's friends' picking up: Cong

'PM Modi has challenged us...': Google's Pichai after New York tech meet

Topics :Narendra ModiMinistry of External AffairsExternal Affairs MinistryIndia Nepal tiesK P Sharma Oli

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story