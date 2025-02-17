Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PM Modi personally receives Amir of Qatar in diplomatic gesture at airport

His visit comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. This would be the second state visit of the Amir of Qatar to India. He earlier visited India in March 2015, the MEA earlier said

Modi Qatar
Modi with Amir of Qatar | Image: X: @MEA
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 8:39 PM IST
Extending a rare gesture of hospitality, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday went to the airport to receive Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, who arrived here on a two-day a visit to India on Monday evening.

His visit comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. This would be the second state visit of the Amir of Qatar to India. He earlier visited India in March 2015, the MEA earlier said.

India and Qatar have deep-rooted historical ties of friendship, trust and mutual respect. In recent years, the ties between the two countries, including in the areas of trade, investment, energy, technology, culture and people-to-people ties, have continued to strengthen.

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

