PM Modi playing global role to establish peace, says Ukrainian ambassador

Ukraine's Ambassador to India Dr Oleksandr Polishchuk on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, saying he is playing a global role to establish peace.

In his address at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for Kutch and Saurashtra Region in Rajkot, he said, It is a great example of how from being a regional leader, you (PM Modi) became a national one and are now playing a global role, including in my country, to establish peace.

Polishchuk, who holds the formal title of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to India, said PM Modi was one of the few leaders from the Global South who travelled to Ukraine in 2024 amid the country's war with Russia.

We have confidence that the achievement of sustainable and just peace in Ukraine will further contribute to deepening relations between India and Ukraine, including Gujarat. In this regard, we hope India's continuous support to international efforts and aim to restore peace will create a stable foundation of long-term economic cooperation and development, he said. Since 2023, Ukraine has been a partner country of this global forum, he said. We see this not only as trust but as a strategic opportunity to develop economic cooperation between our countries, said the Ukrainian envoy. Polishchuk said Ukrainian companies and industries are actively engaged in dialogues across sectors, including industry, education, agriculture, engineering, IT, energy, and logistics.

India and Ukraine have successful cooperation in traditional areas like sunflower oil, grains, and pharmaceuticals, he said. We invite Indian companies to participate in the next Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will be hosted this year. We also see prospective expansion of industrial and technological cooperation in the defence sector within the frame of Make in India, he said. On the sidelines of the event, Polishchuk told PTI, We are looking forward to the participation of Indian businesses for the reconstruction and renovation of Ukraine after the war. Both countries, he said, are working to achieve a strategic partnership with the intention of elevating the bilateral relationship.