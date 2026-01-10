US ambassador Sergio Gor arrives in India for 'incredible opportunities'

United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor arrived in New Delhi on Friday to formally take charge of one of Washington’s most strategically significant diplomatic postings, amid promise and strain in the bilateral ties.

Soon after landing, Gor shared a message on social media platform X, saying, “Great to be back in India! Incredible opportunities ahead for our two nations!” His remarks signalled optimism about the future of India-US relations even as the bilateral partnership navigates ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Gor was sworn in as ambassador in November last year after receiving Senate confirmation, following his nomination by President Donald Trump. In addition to his role in New Delhi, he has also been designated special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs, showing the importance Washington places on the region.

At 38, Gor is among the youngest US envoys appointed to India in recent decades. Before entering diplomacy, he served as director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, playing a key role in staffing the Trump administration during its second term. He has also held several positions within Republican political organisations. Born as Sergey Gorokhovsky in Tashkent in the former Soviet Union, Gor later emigrated to the United States and is a graduate of George Washington University. Strain in US-India ties Gor’s arrival comes at a time when India and the US are working to expand cooperation in areas such as defence, critical technologies and regional security, even as trade disagreements and tariff-related concerns continue to weigh on ties.