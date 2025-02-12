PM Modi, President Macron hold talks on more engagement in Indo-Pacific

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday called for enhancing trade and investment ties between the two countries and committed to further deepening their engagement in the Indo-Pacific and various global forums and initiatives.

After their wide-ranging talks, the two leaders also underlined their commitment to concrete actions to ensure that the global AI sector can drive beneficial social, economic, and environmental outcomes in the public interest.

A joint statement issued after the meeting here said the talks covered a full spectrum of bilateral relations, as well as key global and regional issues.

The two leaders stressed an urgent need for reform in the United Nations Security Council and agreed to coordinate closely on various global issues, including the UNSC matters.

French President Macron reiterated France's firm support for India's permanent membership of the UNSC.

The two leaders reaffirmed their strong commitment to India-France Strategic Partnership while noting that it has steadily evolved into a multifaceted relationship over the past 25 years.

Also Read

Prime Minister Modi flew together from Paris to Marseille in the French Presidential Aircraft last evening and held discussions here on the full spectrum of bilateral relations and key global and regional issues.

This was followed by delegation-level talks after arrival in Marseille.

The two leaders reviewed cooperation in the strategic areas of defence, civil Nuclear Energy and Space. They also discussed ways to strengthen collaboration in the fields of Technology and Innovation.

This area of partnership assumes greater salience in the backdrop of the just concluded AI Action Summit and the upcoming India-France Year of Innovation in 2026, the statement said.

The leaders also called for enhancing trade and investment ties.

President Macron also hosted a dinner in honour of the Prime Minister in the coastal town of Cassis, near Marseille. Prime Minister invited President Macron to visit India.

The list of 10 outcomes included the India-France Declaration on AI, launch of the logo for the India-France Year of Innovation 2026, and Letter of Intent between India's Department of Science and Technology (DST) and France's Institut National de Recherche en Informatique et en Automatique (INRIA) France to establish the Indo-French Centre for the Digital Sciences.

An agreement was also signed for hosting 10 Indian startups at the French start-up incubator Station F, while a Declaration of Intent was signed on the establishment of a partnership on Advanced Modular Reactors and Small Modular Reactors.

Other outcomes included the renewal of MoU between the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and Commissariat a l'Energie Atomique et aux Energies Alternatives of France (CAE), for cooperation with the Global Centre for Nuclear Energy Partnership (GCNEP).

And the implementation of an agreement between DAE of India and CEA of France concerning cooperation between GCNEP India and Institute for Nuclear Science and Technology (INSTN), France.

A joint declaration of intent on Triangular Development Cooperation was signed, while the two leaders also jointly inaugurated the Indian consulate in Marseille, and a declaration of intent was signed between The Ministry for the Ecological Transition, Biodiversity, Forests, Marine Affairs and Fisheries and The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in the Field of Environment.

Modi reached France on Monday and also co-chaired the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit along with Macron.

This is Modi's sixth visit to France and follows Macron's visit to India in January 2024 as the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day of India.

The two leaders also visited the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor facility here.

The two leaders reiterated their call for reformed and effective multilateralism to sustain an equitable and peaceful international order, address pressing global challenges and prepare the world for emerging developments, including in the technological and economic domains.

The two leaders stressed, in particular, the urgent need for the reform of the United Nations Security Council and agreed to coordinate closely in multilateral fora, including on UNSC matters.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen conversations on the regulation of the use of the veto in case of mass atrocities.

They held extensive discussions on long-term global challenges and current international developments and agreed to intensify their global and regional engagement, including through multilateral initiatives and institutions.

They welcomed the continuation of the cooperation of air and maritime assets in line with the ambitious Defence Industrial Roadmap agreed in 2024.

Both leaders commended progress in collaboration in the construction of Scorpene submarines in India, including indigenisation, and in particular the work carried out with a view to the integration of DRDO-developed Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) into P75-Scorpene submarines and the analyses conducted regarding the possible integration of the Integrated Combat System (ICS) into the future P75-AS submarines.

Both leaders also welcomed the commissioning of the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene-class project, INS Vaghsheer, on 15 January 2025.

Both sides welcomed the ongoing discussions on missiles, helicopter engines and jet engines.

They also welcomed the excellent cooperation between the relevant entities in the Safran group and their Indian counterparts.

Modi invited the French Army to take a closer look at the Pinaka rocket launcher, emphasising that an acquisition of this system by France would be another milestone in Indo-French defence ties.

In addition, President Macron welcomed the decision to include India as an observer to the Eurodrone MALE programme managed by OCCAR, which is another step forward in the growing strength of our partnership in defence equipment programmes.

Both leaders had a detailed conversation on international issues, including the Middle-East and the war in Ukraine, the statement said.

They agreed to pursue their efforts to coordinate and remain closely engaged regularly.

The two leaders agreed to work together more closely on implementing the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC) and acknowledged the strategic location of Marseille in the Mediterranean Sea.

They underlined the key importance of strengthening EU-India relations, in view of the upcoming India-EU summit at the earliest possible in New Delhi.

They appreciated the growing cooperation in trilateral format with Australia and with the United Arab Emirates.

They commended the joint military exercises that took place between France, India and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the participation of India, France and Australia in each others' multilateral military exercises.

The two leaders underlined their common commitment to a free, open, inclusive, secure and peaceful Indo-Pacific region.

They reiterated their desire to continue to deepen bilateral cooperation in the space sector.

The two leaders reaffirmed their unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. They called for the disruption of terrorism financing networks and safe havens. They further agreed that no country should provide safe haven to those who finance, plan, support, or commit terrorist acts.

The leaders also called for concerted action against all terrorists.

They welcomed the ongoing discussions to create a comprehensive framework for enhanced bilateral cooperation in the civil aviation sector, which is at advanced stages, the statement said.

Noting the record level of bilateral trade in 2024, they acknowledged that there is vast untapped potential for trade and investment between the two countries.

Both leaders highlighted the need to maintain strong confidence for companies investing in France and in India.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated President Macron on the successful organisation of the Paris Olympics and Paralympics 2024 and thanked President Macron for his willingness to share France's experience and expertise regarding the organisation and securing of major international sporting events in the context of India's bid to host the Olympics and Paralympics Games in 2036.