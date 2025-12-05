India not neutral, but on side of peace: PM Modi to Putin on Ukraine war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that India is "not neutral" and stands “on the side of peace”, reiterating New Delhi’s long-held position as the two leaders discussed the continuing war in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister added that the conflict should come to an end through dialogue and diplomacy.

His trip comes at a sensitive moment for New Delhi, which is also negotiating a trade arrangement with the United States aimed at easing tariffs that were introduced by President Donald Trump's administration over India's continued purchase of discounted Russian oil.