Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India not neutral, but on side of peace: PM Modi to Putin on Ukraine war

India not neutral, but on side of peace: PM Modi to Putin on Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is visiting India for the first time in four years, responded that Moscow remains engaged in efforts to find a 'peaceful resolution' to the situation in Ukraine

Modi-Putin
The two leaders made the remarks during the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit at the Hyderabad House.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 1:25 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that India is "not neutral" and stands “on the side of peace”, reiterating New Delhi’s long-held position as the two leaders discussed the continuing war in Ukraine. 
The Prime Minister added that the conflict should come to an end through dialogue and diplomacy.
 
Putin, who is visiting India for the first time in four years, responded that Moscow remains engaged in efforts to find a “peaceful resolution” to the situation in Ukraine.  
 
His trip comes at a sensitive moment for New Delhi, which is also negotiating a trade arrangement with the United States aimed at easing tariffs that were introduced by President Donald Trump's administration over India’s continued purchase of discounted Russian oil. 
 
The two leaders made the remarks during the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit at the Hyderabad House. After the summit, the two sides are expected to sign a raft of agreements to deepen their strategic partnership and take steps to address the trade imbalance New Delhi faces with Moscow.
 
Both sides aim to increase two-way trade to $100 billion by 2030, with Moscow looking to expand the basket of its imports from India, currently heavily skewed towards Indian purchases of Russian oil.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi not someone who succumbs to pressure easily, says Putin

Putin questions US pressure on India over Russian oil purchases

'Druzhba Dosti' flag flutters as PM Modi greets President Putin on tarmac

Determined to build defence industry, Rajnath tells Russian counterpart

Govt denies report of new $2-billion India-Russia nuclear submarine lease

Topics :Narendra ModiVladimir PutinIndia RussiaRussia Ukraine ConflictIndia-Russia tiesBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story