Friday, December 05, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Traffic advisory issued in Delhi amid Putin visit: All you need to know

Traffic advisory issued in Delhi amid Putin visit: All you need to know

The Delhi police asked commuters to avoid key routes, including Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, MLNP, Janpath Road, Firoz Shah Road and Sikandra Road

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

The police also advised commuters to make maximum use of public transport. (Photo: PTI)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 9:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory and asked commuters to avoid major routes, including Rajghat Crossing, ITO Chowk, Netaji Subhash Marg, among others, on Friday in view of Russian President Vladimir Putin's India visit.
 
In a post on X, the Delhi police said, "In connection with administrative exigencies on 05.12.2025, traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place in carriageways & service roads around W Point, A Point, ITO Chowk, BSZ Marg, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, Rajghat Crossing, Shanti Van Crossing, Hanuman Setu-Y Point, Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg, Saleem Garh Flyover By-Pass, MGM-Pragati Maidan Tunnel to Hanuman Setu, Kashmere Gate, Vikas Marg & IP Marg."
 
 
The police also advised commuters to make maximum use of public transport. They also added that travellers commuting to ISBT, railway stations, or the airports should plan their journey in advance.
 
According to the advisory, the restrictions will be carried out in a phased manner. Different stretches, including Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, MLNP, Janpath Road, Firoz Shah Road, Sikandra Road, Windsor Place, Mandi House, Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg will remain restricted during:
 
• 10:00–11:30 am

Also Read

vladimir putin india visit

Putin India Visit LIVE: PM Modi, Putin to hold talks today; focus on trade, defence, energy ties

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' as govt steps up anti-pollution drive

fact check, HIV AIDS

From hugs to food to tattoos: Debunking 16 dangerous myths about HIV

RBI Governor, Sanjay Malhotra

RBI MPC December 2025 meeting: When and where to watch rate decision live

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin questions US pressure on India over Russian oil purchases

• 11:00 AM–12:30 pm
• 03:00–05:00 pm
• 05:00–09:00 pm
 
Here’s a detailed look at what’s allowed and what’s not under these timelines:

10 am to 11:30 am

In this stretch, no vehicles will be allowed to park or stop on Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, MLNP and Janpath Road. Vehicles found parked will be towed away for disobedience. Towed vehicles will be kept at Traffic Pit Kali Bari Mandir Marg and in front of Bhairon Mandir.
 
Traffic diversions will be put up on Vandematram Marg to Simon Boliver Marg, Kautilya Marg, San Martin to Manas crossing, San Martin to ABHM crossing, San Martin to Abhai crossing, on Sunheri Masjid and roads around Rail Bhawan.
 
Routes to avoid: Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, MLNP and Janpath Road.
 
Alternative routes: DDU Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Maulana Azad Road, K. Kamraj Marg, Raisina Road and Rafi Marg.  ALSO READ | Vladimir Putin India Visit LIVE Updates

11:00 am to 12:30 pm

No parking or halting will be allowed on Janpath Road, R/A Windsor Place, Firoz Shah Road, R/A Mandi House, Sikandra Road, and W-Point between 11 am and 12:30 pm.
 
Vehicles found parked here will be towed and kept at Traffic Pit Kali Bari Mandir Marg and in front of Bhairon Mandir, Traffic Pit.
 
Routes to avoid: Janpath Tolstoy Marg, Tolstoy KG Marg, Ranjit Singh Flyover, Barakhamba Road, Firoz Shah Road, Sikandra Road, Janpath Road and others.
 
Alternative routes: DDU Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Maulana Azad Road, Rafi Marg, K. Kamraj Marg, etc.

03:00 pm to 05:00 pm

From 3 pm to 5 pm, no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park on Janpath Road, Windsor Place, Firoz Shah Road, Mandi House, Sikandra Road and Bhairon Marg. Vehicles found parked here will be towed and prosecuted, the advisory said. Towed vehicles will be kept at Traffic Pit Kali Bari Mandir Marg and in front of Bhairon Mandir, Traffic Pit.
 
Routes to avoid: Janpath Tolstoy Marg, Tolstoy KG Marg, Ranjit Singh Flyover, Barakhamba Road, Firoz Shah Road and Sikandra Road. 
Alternative routes: Prithvi Raj Road, DDU Marg, Asaf Ali Road and Maulana Azad Road.

05:00 pm to 09:00 pm

No vehicles will be allowed to halt on Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, MLNP and Janpath Road. Towed vehicles will be kept at Traffic Pit Kali Bari Mandir Marg and in front of Bhairon Mandir.
 
Routes to avoid: Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, MLNP and Janpath Road.
 
Alternative routes: Vande Matram Marg, R/A Yashwant Place, Maulana Azad Road, K. Kamraj Marg, Raisina Road and Rafi Marg.

Putin's India visit

Putin landed in India on Thursday and was received by PM Narendra Modi at New Delhi’s Palam airport. On Friday, Putin is expected to attend a ceremonial reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at 11:00 am, followed by a visit to Rajghat at around 11:30 am.

More From This Section

NIA, National Investigation Agency

NIA files chargesheet against 3 more accused in 2024 Gurugram club bombings

Supreme Court, SC

Women lawyers to take on leadership roles, but barriers persist: Survey

India-US

US officials to visit India next week for bilateral trade talks: Report

digital infrastructure, Cyberattacks, Pahalgam attack, terrorist attacks, central government, Meity

India saw 265 mn cyber attacks, rising malware threats, says report

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Arjun Ram, Meghwal, Arjun

No proposal to increase retirement age of judges: Law minister Meghwal

Topics : Vladimir Putin Delhi Police Delhi Traffic Police Delhi traffic BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 9:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation NewsLuana Lopes LaraYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon