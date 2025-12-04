Determined to build defence industry, Rajnath tells Russian counterpart

Defence Ministeron Thursday said India was determined to build its indigenous defence industry for both local production and exports when he met his Russian counterpart Andrei Belousov in New Delhi to discuss bilateral military cooperation.

Singh and Belousov co-chaired the 22nd session of India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation.

The meeting was held ahead of the 23rd India-Russia summit-level talks that are to take place between Prime Minister Narendra Modi andon Friday.

Singh “stressed on new opportunities for enhancing collaboration between both counties across niche technologies”, according to a media statement from the Ministry of Defence.

Belousov, according to the same statement, highlighted that both countries “are united by many years of friendship and strategic cooperation”, adding that the Russian defence industry was ready to support India towards its goal of becoming self-reliant in defence production.

The next round of this meeting is expected to take place in Russia in 2026.

While no major defence deals were announced ahead of Putin’s India visit over Thursday-Friday, and economics was the official agenda of a joint forum on Thursday, the long focus of the bilateral relationship on defence still remained.

The two defence ministers met along with their respective delegations at the city’s Manekshaw Centre.