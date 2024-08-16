Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi stresses on need to deescalate situation in call with Netanyahu

PM Modi stresses on need to deescalate situation in call with Netanyahu

Following the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas, tensions have gripped West Asia amid calls for a ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
In a post on X, Modi said Netanyahu extended his warm wishes on India's 78th Independence Day. | File photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 10:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stressed the need for deescalation of the situation in West Asia during a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and reiterated their call for immediate release of all hostages and continued humanitarian assistance.

In a post on X, Modi said Netanyahu extended his warm wishes on India's 78th Independence Day.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We discussed the current situation in West Asia. Emphasized on the need to de-escalate the situation. Reiterated our call for immediate release of all hostages, ceasefire and need for continued humanitarian assistance," he said.

Following the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas, tensions have gripped West Asia amid calls for a ceasefire.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Israeli intel report gave warning of Oct 7 Hamas attack. What did it say?

Netanyahu congratulates PM Modi, hopes Indo-Israel ties reach 'new heights'

Three more join the club: Which nations recognise Palestinian state so far?

On National Day, Israel Prez commends PM Modi's support after Hamas attacks

Air India to resume flight services between Delhi-Tel Aviv on May 16

Topics :India Israel tiesIsrael-PalestineGaza conflict

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story