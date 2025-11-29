Politics increasingly trumps economics in present era: Jaishankar

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said politics increasingly "trumps" economics in the present era.

Jaishankar was addressing a gathering after being conferred Honorary Doctorate by IIM-Calcutta at its campus here.

"This is an era where politics increasingly trumps economics... and that is not a pun, he said.

"The United States, long the underwriter of the contemporary system, has set radically new terms of engagement. It is doing so by dealing with countries on a one-on-one basis," Jaishankar said.

He also said that China has long played by its own rules, and is doing so even now.