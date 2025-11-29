Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Politics increasingly trumps economics in present era: Jaishankar

Politics increasingly trumps economics in present era: Jaishankar

He also said that China has long played by its own rules, and is doing so even now

EAM S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo: X/@DrSJaishankar)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 5:49 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said politics increasingly "trumps" economics in the present era.
 
Jaishankar was addressing a gathering after being conferred Honorary Doctorate by IIM-Calcutta at its campus here.
 
"This is an era where politics increasingly trumps economics... and that is not a pun, he said.
 
"The United States, long the underwriter of the contemporary system, has set radically new terms of engagement. It is doing so by dealing with countries on a one-on-one basis," Jaishankar said.
 
He also said that China has long played by its own rules, and is doing so even now.
 
The external affairs minister said in the ensuing scenario, other nations are unclear whether attention should be on visible competition or the trade offs and understandings that punctuate it.
 
"Faced with such pulls and pressures of globalisation, of fragmentation and of supply insecurity, the rest of the world responds by hedging against all contingencies," Jaishankar said.
 
He said India has been actively pursuing self-reliance and making itself a manufacturing base for industries.
 
India has been making exponential advancements in infrastructure as well as in latest scientific developments, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INS Vikrant to take centrestage at Navy Day celebrations on Dec 3 in Kerala

Op Sagar Bandhu: IAF delivers first relief supplies to flood-hit Sri Lanka

Russia to ratify key military pact with India ahead of Putin's state visit

Raft of agreements may be signed during Putin's India visit next week

Premium

Will seek 2x normal growth in FY27 military modernisation budget: Def Secy

Topics :S JaishankarGlobal TradeManufacturing growth

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story