Russia to ratify key military pact with India ahead of Putin's state visit

The Russian lower house of Parliament is set to ratify a crucial military pact with India ahead of President Vladimir Putin's state visit on December 4-5 for the 23rd bilateral summit, according to reports.

Signed on February 18, 2025 in Moscow by the Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar and erstwhile Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin the Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Agreement (RELOS) is to enhance military cooperation between the two strategic partners.

The State Duma has uploaded the RELOS in its ratification database along with the Russian government's note and said that the Russian government believes that the ratification of the document will strengthen cooperation between Russia and India in the military sphere, official news agency TASS reported.