INS Vikrant to take centrestage at Navy Day celebrations on Dec 3 in Kerala

INS Vikrant would be the star attraction of the grand Indian Navy Operational Demonstration as part of the Navy Day celebrations here at Shangumugham on December 3.
President Droupadi Murmu will attend the event as the chief guest.
Naval sources said that India's premier aircraft carrier is now stationed near Sri Lanka and would be reaching Thiruvananthapuram in a couple of days.
India's full air and naval power would be on display during the demonstration, they said.
Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi will host the event.
The celebrations will feature a series of naval exercise demonstrations, showcasing what the Navy describes as its "combat strength and capabilities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app