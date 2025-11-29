Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / INS Vikrant to take centrestage at Navy Day celebrations on Dec 3 in Kerala

INS Vikrant to take centrestage at Navy Day celebrations on Dec 3 in Kerala

President Droupadi Murmu will attend the event as the chief guest

INS Vikrant
Indian Navy's INS Vikrant (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 5:36 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

INS Vikrant would be the star attraction of the grand Indian Navy Operational Demonstration as part of the Navy Day celebrations here at Shangumugham on December 3.

President Droupadi Murmu will attend the event as the chief guest.

Naval sources said that India's premier aircraft carrier is now stationed near Sri Lanka and would be reaching Thiruvananthapuram in a couple of days.

India's full air and naval power would be on display during the demonstration, they said.

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi will host the event.

The celebrations will feature a series of naval exercise demonstrations, showcasing what the Navy describes as its "combat strength and capabilities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Op Sagar Bandhu: IAF delivers first relief supplies to flood-hit Sri Lanka

Russia to ratify key military pact with India ahead of Putin's state visit

Raft of agreements may be signed during Putin's India visit next week

Premium

Will seek 2x normal growth in FY27 military modernisation budget: Def Secy

A strong India strengthens global peace and economy: Rajnath Singh

Topics :Indian NavyINS Vikrant

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story