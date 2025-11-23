Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Putin's upcoming India visit to be grand and fruitful, says Yuri Ushakov

Putin's upcoming India visit to be grand and fruitful, says Yuri Ushakov

We and the Indian side are actively preparing for the visit and hope it will be fruitful in every sense. It will be an extremely grand (visit) because it's even called a state visit, Ushakov said

PM Modi with Russia President Vladimir Putin. | File Image
PM Modi with Russia President Vladimir Putin. | File Image
Press Trust of India Moscow
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 8:11 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

President Vladimir Putin's forthcoming visit to India will be extremely grand and "fruitful", Russian State TV said on Sunday quoting Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov.

We and the Indian side are actively preparing for the visit and hope it will be fruitful in every sense. It will be an extremely grand (visit) because it's even called a state visit, Ushakov said, in an interview to VGTRK Russian State TV's Kremlin correspondent Pavel Zarubin.

The visit provides an opportunity to put into practice the agreement between the prime minister of India and the Russian president that they will meet annually for a thorough discussion on both bilateral affairs and current international issues, Ushakov said.

According to him the dates will be simultaneously announced in New Delhi and Moscow closer to the visit.

Last Monday while welcoming External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Putin's New Delhi visit will take place in three weeks.

Sources here indicate that the 23rd India-Russia Summit will be held on December 5.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Long live friendship', says French President Macron after meeting PM Modi

Op Sindoor was orchestra where every musician played role: Army chief

J-K LG urges armed forces to stay vigilant amid attempts to disrupt peace

'Special' summit: PM Narendra Modi begins SA visit to attend G20 meet

PM Modi arrives in Johannesburg for G20 summit under SA's Presidency

Topics :Vladimir PutinNarendra ModiIndia-Russia ties

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story