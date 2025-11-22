J-K LG urges armed forces to stay vigilant amid attempts to disrupt peace

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday called on the armed forces to remain vigilant with the "adversary" making desperate attempts to disrupt peace and hinder India's progress.

Attending the closing ceremony of a mega eye camp 'Op Drishti' at the Northern Command Hospital in Udhampur, Sinha emphasised that the armed forces should continually adapt to and remain vigilant against the rapidly changing security environment.

Over 2,000 persons from far-flung areas of Udhampur, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar and Ramban were screened, and more than 400 surgeries were performed during the first-of-its-kind eye camp.

"I am proud of the selfless service and supreme sacrifices by the Indian Army, the symbol of unity and national integration. The army has contributed to creating a conducive environment for sustainable peace and overall development of the J-K as well as the growth of our country, the Lt Governor said. He commended the Northern Command, Armed Forces Medical Services, Army Hospital Research & Referral, Delhi and the professional medical team associated with the camp for setting the highest example of humanitarian ideals before the nation. Sinha praised the Indian Armed Forces personnel for their unwavering courage and sacrifices to effectively address the security threats.

"Our great nation remains committed to the values of peaceful coexistence, mutual harmony, and friendship. Today, India does not need to prove its prowess. The nation's valiant armed forces stand as a powerful testament to its valour," he said. Sinha emphasised that the armed forces should continually adapt to and remain vigilant against the rapidly changing security environment. "The adversary is making desperate attempts to disrupt peace and hinder India's progress. Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir Police unearthed and dismantled a pan-India terror network that was planning to carry out a series of terrorist attacks across the country. "In such a situation, we must remain alert to protect the nation's honour, protect our borders, and preserve our unity and integrity," he said.