PM Modi backs South Africa's G20 agenda ahead of Johannesburg summit

In his departure statement as he left New Delhi for Johannesburg on Friday morning to attend the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said South Africa has carried forward the outcomes from the previous summits, especially those held in New Delhi in 2023 and Rio de Janeiro in 2024, with this year’s G20 theme being ‘solidarity, equality and sustainability’.

Why did the PM endorse South Africa’s G20 theme?

The PM's statement comes even as the Donald Trump administration has slammed South Africa's G20 agenda, and sent junior officials to attend it, even as Trump himself is boycotting it.

Modi, who is scheduled to speak during all three plenary sessions at the summit over the weekend, left for Johannesburg in the morning. In his departure statement, he said that he will present India’s perspective at the summit “in line with our vision of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and ‘one earth, one family and one future’.” “This will be a particularly special summit given that it would be the first G20 Summit being held in Africa,” Modi said, noting that it was during India’s Presidency of the G20 in 2023 that the African Union had become a permanent member of the G20.

What are the key engagements planned for the PM in Johannesburg? The PM said he is looking forward to interacting with leaders of the partner countries, and participation in the 6th IBSA (India-Brazil-South Africa) Summit scheduled on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. The PM will also interact with the Indian diaspora in South Africa, which he said is one of the largest outside India. This is the PM’s fourth official visit to South Africa, following his bilateral visit in 2016, and later for the two BRICS summits in 2018 and 2023. “It is also the first G20 Summit taking place on African soil, and in that context will bring the spotlight on the development issues of Africa as also of the Global South,” a top Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official said on Thursday.

What priorities of India’s G20 presidency carry forward this year? India has termed the summit’s agenda as “important” as it ensures “continuity of its priorities in the G20”. These include matters such as accelerating progress on the Sustainable Development Goals, reform of global institutions of governance, tackling environmental and climate challenges, tech sustainability, bridging the digital divide, energy transition, emerging technologies, and underscoring the importance of international coordination and cooperation in addressing contemporary global challenges, the official said. Under their overall presidency theme of solidarity, equality and sustainability, South Africa has identified four key priority areas for its G20 presidency this year. These are: strengthen disaster resilience and response; debt sustainability for low-income countries; mobilise finance for a just energy transition; and harness critical minerals for inclusive growth and sustainable development.

How does South Africa’s agenda align with previous G20 presidencies? The Johannesburg G20 Summit will mark the culmination of the first cycle of 20 G20 presidencies. The priorities identified by South Africa are aligned with those of India’s G20 presidency and that of Brazil, ensuring continuity in the G20 discussions from the perspective of matters that are important to the Global South, the official said. The Indian G20 Presidency established a disaster risk reduction working group, and the South African presidency has carried forward the important work related to disaster risk reduction and resilience as one of the key priorities of its own presidency. Similarly, through the task force on food security, the South African presidency has carried forward the dialogue on this important challenge as well, the official said.

Will geopolitical tensions affect the leaders’ declaration? Given that the US, which will host the next G20 Summit, has warned South Africa to not issue a declaration, the top MEA official said that he would not like to prejudge what would figure in the leaders' declaration, but all important matters relevant from the perspective of India and the Global South will be “highlighted by our leadership”. This will be the fourth consecutive summit of the grouping that will be held in the Global South. Before South Africa, the G20 presidencies were held by Brazil (2024), India (2023) and Indonesia (2022).