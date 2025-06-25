Rajnath Singh empowers CDS to issue joint orders for all 3 services

In a major step towards modernisation and transformation of the Armed Forces, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has authorised the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) & Secretary, Department of Military Affairs (DMA) to issue Joint Instructions and Joint Orders for all three Services, Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.
This marks a shift from the earlier system, in which Instructions/Orders pertaining to two or more Services were issued by each Service separately, an official statement issued by the Ministry read.
The first Joint Order on 'Approval, Promulgation and Numbering of Joint Instructions and Joint Orders' released on June 24, 2025, emphasises the need to streamline procedures, eliminate redundancies and enhance Cross-Service cooperation.
Defence Ministry said that his initiative lays the foundation for improved transparency, coordination and administrative efficiency in the three Services. "It also marks the beginning of a new era of jointness and integration, reinforcing the Armed Forces' unity of purpose in serving the Nation."
Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will lead a high-level Indian delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' Meeting to be held at Qingdao, China from June 25 to 26, 2025, according to the official statement from the Ministry of Defence.
During the meeting, the Defence Ministers are expected to discuss a number of issues, including regional and international peace and security, counter-terrorism efforts and cooperation among the Ministries of Defence of SCO member states.
As per the release, the Defence Minister is expected to highlight India's continued commitment to the principles and mandate of the SCO, outline India's vision for achieving greater international peace and security, call for joint and consistent efforts to eliminate terrorism and extremism in the region, and stress on the need for greater trade, economic cooperation and connectivity within SCO.
