Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Rajnath Singh empowers CDS to issue joint orders for all 3 services

Rajnath Singh empowers CDS to issue joint orders for all 3 services

This marks a shift from the earlier system, in which Instructions/Orders pertaining to two or more Services were issued by each Service separately

Rajnath Singh
Defence Ministry said that his initiative lays the foundation for improved transparency, coordination and administrative efficiency in the three Services. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 7:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In a major step towards modernisation and transformation of the Armed Forces, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has authorised the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) & Secretary, Department of Military Affairs (DMA) to issue Joint Instructions and Joint Orders for all three Services, Defence Ministry said on Tuesday. 

ALSO READ: Indian forces acted like surgeons during Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh

This marks a shift from the earlier system, in which Instructions/Orders pertaining to two or more Services were issued by each Service separately, an official statement issued by the Ministry read.

The first Joint Order on 'Approval, Promulgation and Numbering of Joint Instructions and Joint Orders' released on June 24, 2025, emphasises the need to streamline procedures, eliminate redundancies and enhance Cross-Service cooperation.

Defence Ministry said that his initiative lays the foundation for improved transparency, coordination and administrative efficiency in the three Services. "It also marks the beginning of a new era of jointness and integration, reinforcing the Armed Forces' unity of purpose in serving the Nation." 

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will lead a high-level Indian delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' Meeting to be held at Qingdao, China from June 25 to 26, 2025, according to the official statement from the Ministry of Defence.

During the meeting, the Defence Ministers are expected to discuss a number of issues, including regional and international peace and security, counter-terrorism efforts and cooperation among the Ministries of Defence of SCO member states.

As per the release, the Defence Minister is expected to highlight India's continued commitment to the principles and mandate of the SCO, outline India's vision for achieving greater international peace and security, call for joint and consistent efforts to eliminate terrorism and extremism in the region, and stress on the need for greater trade, economic cooperation and connectivity within SCO.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India, UK trade deal likely to be signed by July end, says official

India praises US, Qatar role in Iran-Israel truce, urges stability

MoD signs contracts worth ₹1,982 cr to upgrade Army counterterror ops gear

HAL to deliver six Tejas jets to IAF by March amid engine supply delays

India ramps up anti-terror arsenal with ₹2K cr emergency procurement push

Topics :Rajnath SinghIndian Defence forcesdefences

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story