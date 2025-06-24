MoD signs contracts worth ₹1,982 cr to upgrade Army counterterror ops gear

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is buying domestically produced goods worth billions of rupees for the Indian Army’s counterterrorism operations in the future.

Around 13 contracts -- together worth ₹1,981.90 crore -- have been finalised against a sanctioned outlay of ₹2,000 crore for the Army, under the emergency-procurement mechanism, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The acquisitions were completed within compressed timelines to ensure rapid capability augmentation,” the statement said, without providing details about the expected delivery.

It is also unclear if the purchase is linked to the replenishment of hardware used during Operation Sindoor on May 7, when India struck Pakistan after the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, which India said, had “cross-border linkages”. The fighting lasted until May 10.