Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 08:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Indian forces acted like surgeons during Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh

Indian forces acted like surgeons during Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the forces for surgical precision during Operation Sindoor, saying they struck at the root of terrorism while sparing civilian lives

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

(Photo: PTI)

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the Indian armed forces for their precision and discipline during Operation Sindoor, likening their actions to those of skilled surgeons targeting the root of terrorism across the border. 
Speaking at the 25th anniversary celebration of KN Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, Singh said, “Our forces acted just like expert doctors or surgeons. A surgeon uses his instruments precisely where the disease lies, and the Indian forces have done the same, striking at the root of terrorism with unmatched precision.”
 
This was the Defence Minister’s first public appearance since Operation Sindoor on 7 May, which targeted multiple terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). 
 
 
Drawing a parallel between the armed forces and medical professionals, Singh said both play vital roles in safeguarding the nation. “Both undergo rigorous training, operate under intense pressure, and must make swift, critical decisions during emergencies. This similarity was seen during Operation Sindoor, just as the commitment of doctors was evident during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Also Read

Rajnath Singh (Photo: X@rajnathsingh)

IMF funding to Pakistan akin to backing terror, says Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh

'IMF should re-think funding to Pakistan': Rajnath says aid may fuel terror

Rajnath Singh

Pakistan's nuclear weapons should be placed under IAEA supervision: Rajnath

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

'Are nukes safe with Pak?' Rajnath Singh raises alarm after Op Sindoor

PremiumArmy, Soilder, Commando

Indian forces remain operationally deployed amid 'pause' on Op Sindoor

 
Referring to Pakistan’s response, Singh noted, “As is typical, Pakistan did not accept defeat easily and attempted retaliatory attacks on Indian soil. They targeted civilians and even religious places such as temples, gurdwaras, and churches. But our forces gave a fitting response.”
 
He emphasised that India’s counter-strikes were carefully executed to avoid civilian harm. “Our soldiers ensured that while punishing the perpetrators, innocent lives were not affected,” he added. 
Singh also thanked the people of his constituency, Lucknow, for their support. “When I accepted the invitation for this event last month, I wasn’t sure I could attend due to the evolving situation. But with Operation Sindoor concluded successfully, I am here to thank and admire both our armed forces and the resilient spirit of the people,” he said.
 
He concluded, “You (doctors) treat patients, but we in the Defence Ministry, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, treat the disease of terrorism beyond our borders. The success of Operation Sindoor is proof of that commitment.”

More From This Section

Oil field

LIVE: Key infra sectors' growth slows to eight-month low of 0.5% in April

rainfall, farmer, agriculture, rain

Delhi weather: Why IMD keeps predicting rain but the heat won't quit

Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad

Ashoka University professor Mahmudabad sent to 14-day judicial custody

The slums are spread across 600 acres of prime land in Central Mumbai. In 2022, the Adani group had won the bid to redevelop the slums. (Photo: Prachi Pisal)

MMRDA secures ₹1,500 cr loan from BoM for slum redevelopment project

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Manjinder Singh

Delhi Cabinet approves Rs 30,000 subsidy for 3 kW solar panels on rooftops

Topics : Rajnath Singh Indian Army Indian Defence forces Defence ministry Surgeons Operation Sindoor India-Pakistan conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayCSK vs RR LIVE ScoreSSC GD Constable Result 2025Borana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon