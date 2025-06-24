Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India praises US, Qatar role in Iran-Israel truce, urges stability

India praises US, Qatar role in Iran-Israel truce, urges stability

India says there is no alternative to diplomacy to resolve conflicts and expresses readiness to support peace efforts following Iran-Israel ceasefire reports

MEA, Ministry of External Affairs
Photo: X@ANI
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 8:05 PM IST
India on Tuesday welcomed reports of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel and the role played by the United States and Qatar in bringing it about. It reiterated that there is no alternative to dialogue and diplomacy to address and resolve the multiple conflicts in the region.
 
In a statement issued in the evening, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India stands ready to play its part in these efforts and hopes that all concerned parties will work towards sustained peace and stability. 
 
“We have been following developments overnight relating to the conflict between Iran and Israel, including the US action against Iran’s nuclear facilities and Iranian retaliation against US military bases in Qatar. While we remain deeply concerned about the prospects for overall and sustained regional security and stability, we welcome reports of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel and the role played by the US and Qatar in bringing it about. We wish to reiterate that there is no alternative to dialogue and diplomacy in order to address and resolve the multiple conflicts in the region. India stands ready to play its part in these efforts and hopes that all concerned parties will work towards sustained peace and stability,” the MEA said in a statement.

Israel Iran Conflict

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

