Rajnath Singh's positive response to defence corridor in Assam: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has responded positively to the proposal of setting up the country's third defence corridor in the state. Sarma met Singh during his recent visit to New Delhi and discussed the issue of setting up of a defence corridor in the state after Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. 'After the setting up of a semiconductor unit in the state, we are keen that it becomes a defence production hub and Singh has responded positively to the proposal', Sarma said at a press conference here.

Sarma asserted that the proposal is under "advanced consideration" but it may take some time due to its sensitivity.



The Chief Minister pointed out that several factors need to be evaluated before a final decision is made, but establishing a defence corridor would significantly impact the state's economic landscape.

Sarma also noted that, for the first time, the Union Budget acknowledged that Assam's floods are exacerbated by water from outside the country. He highlighted that the Centre has expressed its readiness to provide comprehensive support to address this issue.

Sarma also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss funding for a satellite township near Guwahati, expansion of the Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation in Namrup, and the commissioning of its fourth unit.

The Chief Minister also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah who assured him that the issue of Aadhaar cards, which were blocked while taking the biometrics for updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC), will be resolved at the earliest.