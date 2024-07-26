Assam CM thanks PM for Moidams' inclusion in Unesco World Heritage List

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the initiative to ensure that the 600-year-old mound-burial system of the Ahom dynasty - 'Moidams' - is included in the Unesco World Heritage List.
Sarma also thanked Union Culture Minister Gajendra Shekhawat who called to give him the news while the chief minister was addressing a press conference here.
The unique burial mounds, represented by pyramid-like structures known as "Moidams", were used by the Tai-Ahom dynasty that ruled Assam for around 600 years between 1228 and 1826.
'It is great news for Assam as the Charaideo Moidam is now officially a Unesco Heritage site... Assam will always remain indebted to the Centre for this honour. This inclusion is a great honour for the country and not for Assam alone,' Sarma told a press conference.
The 'Moidams' is the first cultural property from the Northeast to get the coveted tag.
The state government had submitted a dossier to the Prime Minister in 2023 and he selected it among a list of monuments for submission as India's nomination for inclusion in the Unesco World Heritage List for the year 2023-24.
'The Prime Minister's initiative to recommend the Moidams was the game-changer as only one entry can be made from a country during the year,' he said.
The decision to include 'Moidams' was taken during the ongoing 46th session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) being held in India.
