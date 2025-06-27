Rajnath Singh stresses border management to Chinese counterpart at SCO meet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told his Chinese counterpart Admiral Dong Jun on Thursday that a structured roadmap of permanent engagement and de-escalation would help to solve complex India-China border issues, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a media statement on Friday.

Singh “stressed on border management and to have a permanent solution of border demarcation by rejuvenating the established mechanism on the issue”, the MoD statement said.

Singh met Dong in Qingdao, China, on the sidelines of the defence ministers’ meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Thursday.