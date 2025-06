Jaishankar speaks to Australian FM ahead of QUAD foreign ministers meet

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar held a conversation with the Foreign Minister of Australia, Penny Wong, ahead of the QUAD Foreign Ministers' meeting, which would take place in July.

In a post on X, EAM noted that he discussed the India-Australia bilateral cooperation and the Indo-Pacific in his conversation with Foreign Minister Wong.

"A good discussion this morning with FM @SenatorWong of Australia before we head out for the Quad next week. Exchanged views on our bilateral cooperation and the Indo-Pacific,"

On Thursday (US local time), during the US State Department's briefing, the Principal Deputy Spokesperson for US Department of State Tommy Pigott announced that the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio will host the Foreign Ministers from the QUAD countries on July 1 in Washington DC for the QUAD Foreign Ministers Meeting,

Making the remarks during a press briefing, Pigott said, "Next week, Secretary Rubio will host foreign Ministers from Australia, India and Japan for the 2025 Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting on July 1 in Washington, DC. The secretary's first diplomatic engagement was with the Quad, and next week's summit builds on that momentum to advance a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific. This is what American leadership looks like: strength, peace and prosperity". ALSO READ: Jaishankar discusses global rebalancing with Paris strategic community The QUAD is a diplomatic partnership between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States committed to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient. The QUAD's origins date back to our collaboration in response to the December 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

The developments follow after, earlier on June 18, when US President Donald Trump accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to attend the QUAD Summit, which will take place in New Delhi later this year, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had previously informed. The telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump took place on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada. ALSO READ: Jaishankar, Iranian counterpart Araghchi discuss latest situation "For the next meeting of QUAD, PM Modi invited President Trump to India. While accepting the invitation, President Trump said that he is excited to come to India", Misri had said in a video message.