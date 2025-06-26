Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Why did Rajnath Singh refuse to sign SCO bloc communique in China?

Why did Rajnath Singh refuse to sign SCO bloc communique in China?

At the SCO summit in China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the perpetrators and sponsors of terrorism must be held accountable, even as he chose not to sign a document by the bloc

Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday declined to sign the joint document at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting. Image: X@DefenceMinIndia

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday declined to sign the joint document at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting, held in Qingdao, China. The joint document reportedly failed to mention the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 dead, but included references to unrest in Balochistan.
 

No mention of Pahalgam terror attack

 
India’s refusal to sign the SCO joint document was primarily driven by its dissatisfaction over the omission of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. The attack was not acknowledged in the draft document, according to news agency PTI.
 

Reference to militant activities in Balochistan

 
The joint statement, however, included references to militant activities in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province. The document reiterates Pakistan’s baseless claims, which accuse India of supporting the Balochistan Freedom Movement. New Delhi has repeatedly rejected these allegations. 
 
 

Rajnath Singh slams ‘double standards’ on terrorism

 
Rajnath Singh urged SCO member states to adopt a united and uncompromising stance against terrorism, warning against “double standards” and indirect support for extremist forces.

Also Read

diabetes

Stem cell breakthrough: New therapy raises hopes of curing type 1 diabetes

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Meta recruits 3 OpenAI researchers amid Sam Altman's poaching claims

overcoming drug addiction

Why recovery from addiction needs more than just quitting substances

london

Want a UK degree? You could graduate with over Rs 62 lakh in debt

Shell

Oil giant Shell denies plan to acquire rival BP in £60 billion merger

 
“There should be no place for double standards in dealing with terrorism. Member nations must not hesitate to criticise those who indulge in or support such activities,” Singh said, in a veiled reference to Pakistan. “Peace and prosperity cannot co-exist with terrorism. Decisive and collective action is required to address these challenges.” 
 

Call to expose state-backed terrorism

 
Rajnath Singh further mentioned that regional peace is threatened by growing radicalisation, extremism and a deepening trust deficit. “The root cause of many regional problems lies in terrorism. Those who sponsor, shelter, and use terrorism as a tool for narrow political gains must be held accountable,” he said.
 
Without naming Pakistan directly, Singh said some countries continue to use cross-border terrorism as a "state policy" and provide safe havens to terrorists. “The SCO should not shy away from calling out such behaviour,” he said.  (With agency inputs)
   

More From This Section

United Nations Security Council

India slams Pakistan at UN for deflecting from child rights violations

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath Singh holds talks with Russian counterpart in China's Qingdao

Rajnath Singh at SCO

'Condemn terror without bias', urges Rajnath Singh at SCO meet in China

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

India backs Afghan peace, remains top regional partner: Rajnath at SCO meet

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says US, Iranian officials will talk next week as ceasefire holds

Topics : Rajnath Singh BS Web Reports Shanghai Cooperation Organisation India-Pakistan conflict Pahalgam attack Operation Sindoor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon