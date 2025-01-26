Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Republic Day: Putin hails Russian-Indian ties as 'special partnership'

Republic Day: Putin hails Russian-Indian ties as 'special partnership'

In his message, Putin said that the Indian Constitution that came into force 75 years ago laid the foundation for building effective state institutions and a free democratic development of India

Modi, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, putin
The dates for his visit will be finalized in early 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 11:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

President Vladimir Putin on Sunday said that Russian-Indian relations are based on "special and privileged strategic partnership" and hoped that the two countries will use joint efforts to continue to consistently build up productive bilateral cooperation across all areas.

President Putin sent heartfelt congratulations to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India's 76th Republic Day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia said.

"Russian-Indian relations are based on special and privileged strategic partnership. I am confident that we will use joint efforts to continue to consistently build up productive bilateral cooperation across all areas, as well as constructive interaction in international affairs," he said.

Without a doubt, this meets the fundamental interests of our friendly peoples and is in line with the efforts to form a fair multipolar international order, Putin added.

In his message, Putin said that the Indian Constitution that came into force 75 years ago laid the foundation for building effective state institutions and a free democratic development of India.

"Since then, your country has achieved universally recognised successes in socioeconomic, scientific, technical and other fields and has gained well-deserved authority in the international arena," he added.

Also Read

India to keep buying Russian crude if available at discount: Hardeep Puri

Premium

US sanction clarifications a tight squeeze for India's Feb oil supplies

Indian refiners rush to pay for Russian oil ahead of sanctions cutoff

India-Russia term deal talks for crude oil on hold amid sanctions

After another death, MEA demands release of all Indians in Russian Army

President Putin is expected to travel to India this year as part of the established framework for reciprocal annual engagements between the leaders of the two nations.

The dates for his visit will be finalized in early 2025.

Putin and Modi maintain regular contact, holding telephone conversations once every couple of months. The two leaders also hold in-person meetings, particularly on the sidelines of international events.

In July last, Prime Minister Modi made a two-day visit to Moscow to attend the 22nd Russia-India summit. In October, he visited the Russian city of Kazan for the BRICS summit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US President Trump wants Egypt, Jordan to take in Palestinians from Gaza

Neighbouring leaders extend wishes to PM Modi on India's 76th Republic Day

PM Modi, President Subianto discuss economic ties, energy, infrastructure

Indians abroad celebrate 76th Republic Day, world leaders extend greetings

Rafale's victory roll, Sukhoi-30's 'Trishul' steal show at R-Day flypast

Topics :Vladimir PutinNarendra ModiIndia-Russia ties

First Published: Jan 26 2025 | 11:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story