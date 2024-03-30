Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Rescued 250 Indians; 75 in last 3 months: MEA on fake job scam in Cambodia

Rescued 250 Indians; 75 in last 3 months: MEA on fake job scam in Cambodia

"Collaborating closely with Cambodian authorities, it has rescued and repatriated about 250 Indians, of which 75 in just the last three months," Jaiswal said

Randhir Jaiswal (Photo: ANI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2024 | 8:43 PM IST
The Indian Embassy in Cambodia has been promptly responding to complaints from Indian nationals who were "lured" with employment opportunities in Cambodia but were forced to undertake illegal cyber work, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said on Saturday. The MEA said that it has rescued and repatriated about 250 Indians, 75 of which were in the past three months.

In a statement, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Our Embassy in Cambodia has been promptly responding to complaints from Indian nationals who were lured with employment opportunities to that country but were forced to undertake illegal cyber work.

"Collaborating closely with Cambodian authorities, it has rescued and repatriated about 250 Indians, of which 75 in just the last three months," he added.

According to the statement, several advisories have been issued by MEA and the Embassy of India in Cambodia to Indians about such scams. Jaiswal stated that MEA remains committed to helping all those Indian nationals who seek ministry support and added they are working with agencies in India to crackdown on those responsible for these fraudulent schemes.

In a statement, Jaiswal stated, "Several advisories have also been issued by the Ministry and the Embassy of India in Cambodia to our nationals about such scams. We remain committed to helping all those Indian nationals in Cambodia who seek our support."

"We are also working with Cambodian authorities and with agencies in India to crack down on those responsible for these fraudulent schemes," he added.

Topics :External Affairs MinistryFake jobsScamsIndian embassy

First Published: Mar 30 2024 | 8:43 PM IST

