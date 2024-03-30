Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian Navy rescues hijacked Iranian fishing vessel, 23 Pak crew members

Indian Navy rescues hijacked Iranian fishing vessel, 23 Pak crew members

The Indian Navy said it remains committed to ensuring maritime security in the region and safety of seafarers, "irrespective of the nationalities"

Representative image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2024 | 6:27 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian Navy on Friday rescued a hijacked Iranian fishing vessel and its crew of 23 Pakistani nationals, after more than 12 hours of "intense coercive tactical measures" as part of an anti-piracy operation at sea, officials said.

Indian naval specialist teams are presently undertaking thorough sanitisation and seaworthiness checks of the fishing vessel in order to escort her to a safe area for resuming normal fishing activities, according to an official statement shared by the Navy's spokesperson.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Indian Navy late evening on Friday had said that it was engaged in an operation to rescue the hijacked fishing vessel, which had reportedly been boarded by nine armed pirates, and its crew at sea.

The hijacked vessel was intercepted on Thursday, the Navy said.

"INS Sumedha intercepted FV 'Al Kambar' during early hours of Friday and was joined subsequently by the guided missile frigate INS Trishul," it said.

"After more than 12 hours of intense coercive tactical measures as per the SOPs, the pirates on board the hijacked fishing vessel were forced to surrender. The crew, comprising 23 Pakistani nationals, have been safely rescued," the Indian Navy added.

The fishing vessel at the time of incident was approximately 90 nm southwest of Socotra and was "reported to have been boarded by nine armed pirates," it said.

The Indian Navy said it remains committed to ensuring maritime security in the region and safety of seafarers, "irrespective of the nationalities".

Socotra Archipelago is in the northwest Indian Ocean near the Gulf of Aden.

The Indian Navy will take "affirmative action" to ensure a safer and more secure Indian Ocean Region, its chief Admiral R Hari Kumar had said on March 23 while citing the anti-piracy and other maritime security operations undertaken by the naval force in the preceding 100 days under 'Op Sankalp'.

As part of maritime security operations, the Navy has undertaken anti-piracy, anti-missiles and anti-drones operations; 110 lives -- 45 Indians and 65 foreign nationals -- have been saved during 'Op Sankalp' in that 100-day period, according to a PPT presentation that was given by a Navy officer before the press conference of the Navy chief in March 23.

It was also mentioned in the presentation that from November last year till March, "more than 90 maritime incidents have happened", including 57 drone or missile attacks or sightings; and 39 incidents that include piracy, hijacking, or suspicious approaches.

Also Read

Indian Navy rescues injured crew member from hijacked Malta commercial ship

Indian Navy rescues 19 Pakistanis, vessel hijacked by Somali pirates

Indian Navy Day 2023: History, significance, event, quotes and more

GRSE delivers India's 'largest-ever' survey vessel to navy: Official

Navy foils piracy attempt on cargo vessel along east coast of Somalia

Indian Navy vs pirates: Op launched to rescue crew of Iranian FV Al-Kambar

IAI enhancing commitment to Make in India in defence: CEO Boaz Levy

Reviewing proposal for trade with India, but no change in stance: Pakistan

Tejas Mark-1A fighter aircraft completes first flight in Bengaluru

UN orders Israel to open more land crossings to allow supplies into Gaza

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian NavyIndian Naval powerIndia IranIndia Pakistan relations

First Published: Mar 30 2024 | 6:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story