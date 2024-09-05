Russian funds in Indian vostro accounts fall to $3.5 bn: What is their use?

In simpler terms, if a Russian company asks an Indian bank to manage its funds, the Indian bank treats this as a vostro account for the Russian company. Initially, India had allowed nine banks to open vostro accounts for the settlement of foreign exchanges and foreign trade.

As of July 2023, the RBI has permitted 20 banks operating in the country to open 92 special rupee vostro accounts to boost bilateral trade in local currency. The partner foreign banks belong to 22 countries, including Bangladesh, Belarus, and Israel, among others.

How do vostro accounts operate?

These accounts hold a foreign bank’s funds in Indian rupees. When an Indian trader needs to pay a foreign trader in rupees, the payment goes into this vostro account. Conversely, when a foreign trader needs to pay an Indian trader, the amount is taken from the vostro account and added to the Indian trader’s regular account.