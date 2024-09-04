PM Modi receives grand welcome by Indian diaspora as he lands in Singapore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Singapore on Wednesday to a rousing welcome, as he was greeted by the members of the Indian community in a rousing welcome. PM Modi said he is looking forward to the various meetings aimed at boosting the India-Singapore friendship and closer cultural ties. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said, "Landed in Singapore. Looking forward to the various meetings aimed at boosting the India-Singapore friendship. India's reforms and the talent of our Yuva Shakti makes our nation an ideal investment destination. We also look forward to closer cultural ties."

As the Prime Minister landed at the airport, he received a warm welcome from the Indian community. PM Modi was seen giving autograph to members of the community.

He also received a warm welcome on his arrival at the hotel. A woman tied 'rakhi' to Prime Minister Modi.

More From This Section

The Indian diaspora, expressed their excitement on Prime Minister's arrival and termed this their "dream come true" moment. Some people said they woke up at 5 am in the morning to catch a glimpse of PM Modi.

Ankit, a student at National University of Singapore, told ANI, "We all woke up today at 5 am with full excitement and made this banner for PM Modi. Because of him, India's image has improved drastically."



Another Indian national said, "I was waiting for this moment for last 10 years. Finally, I was able to meet him from so close, it was a dream come true moment for me."

The occasion was particularly memorable for Sachin Ganjarpurkar who was representing Maharashtra Mandal the group that put up a cultural performance for Prime Minister's Modi on his arrival.

"PM Modi himself played this drum...we will retire this drum," he said.

"Modiji also greeted us for Ganesh Chaturthi, and there is an atmosphere of excitement," he added.

During his visit to the city-state, PM Modi will call on Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and meet with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

Many MoUs are exprected to be signed during the visit. He will also meet with leaders of Singapore's vibrant business community.

"I will also engage in discussions to deepen India's strategic partnership with Singapore, particularly in new and emerging areas of advanced manufacturing, digitalization, and sustainable development," PM Modi said before leaving for the two-nation visit.

Notably, this visit comes just days after after India and Singapore held ministerial roundtable meeting, which saw the participation of four Union Ministers and six ministers from Singapore.

Several areas, including digitization, skills development, sustainability, health, advanced manufacturing, and connectivity, were identified at the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable held on August 26.