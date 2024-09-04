With 2 more murder charges, Bangladesh's deposed PM Hasina faces 94 cases

Two more murder cases have been filed against Bangladesh's deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, taking the total number of cases to 94, a media report said on Wednesday. The 76-year-old Awami League leader, who resigned and fled to India last month, has had a slew of cases filed against her mostly for murders during the mass student protests against a controversial quota system in government jobs. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Hasina is now facing at least 94 cases, mostly for murders during the mass student protests. On Wednesday, Hasina and 26 others were booked over the killing of a resident of Dhaka during the protests on July 19, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

The victim's wife filed the case in the Court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Afnan Sumi, who asked the Police Bureau of Investigation to submit a report after an investigation.

Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader and several leaders and activists of Awami League and its front organisations are among the accused in the case.

The victim's wife has alleged in her complaint that her husband was shot dead in front of Bangladesh Television bhaban on July 19.

Another case over the death of a student in the Jatrabari area was filed against Hasina, former law minister Shafique Ahmed, former attorney general AM Amin Uddin, Supreme Court lawyer Tania Amir and 293 others.

The victim's mother filed the case at Jatrabari Police Station on Sunday.

According to the case statement, the complainant alleged that her son participated in the quota reform movement on August 5 and was shot around 9 am when he was crossing the Jatrabari Police Station.

He was rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.