Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Russian missile strikes warehouse of Indian pharma firm in Ukraine

Russian missile strikes warehouse of Indian pharma firm in Ukraine

In a social media post, the mission alleged that Moscow is deliberately targeting Indian businesses, destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly

strike, missile attack
Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 11:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A Russian missile struck a warehouse of an Indian pharmaceutical company in Ukraine on Saturday, the Ukrainian embassy in India said.

In a social media post, the mission alleged that Moscow is deliberately targeting Indian businesses, destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly.

"Today, a Russian missile struck the warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum in Ukraine," the Ukrainian embassy said.

"While claiming "special friendship" with India, Moscow deliberately targets Indian businesses -? destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly," it posted on X.

No further details are immediately available.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Russia to hold events in Indian cities for 80th Great Victory anniversary

Navy Chief Admiral Tripathi on 5 day Tanzania visit, set to attend wargame

Terrorist attack foiled at police checkpost in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Germany wants better ties with India on defence, skilled labour: Ambassador

Army JCO killed in encounter along LoC in Jammu, infiltration bid foiled

Topics :RussiaPharma sectorBallistic missile

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 11:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story