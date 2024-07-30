Search operation launched in J&K after suspicious movement in Poonch region

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The two armed suspects, dressed in black, were seen moving in Salampura village near Dehra Ki Gali late Monday night

Police assisted by the Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF launched a joint operation immediately after getting the information. | Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 3:34 PM IST
Security forces have launched a cordon and search operation following information about movement of two suspected terrorists in a remote village in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

The two armed suspects, dressed in black, were seen moving in Salampura village near Dehra Ki Gali late Monday night, they said.

Police assisted by the Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF launched a joint operation immediately after getting the information.

The suspected terrorists were seen moving towards lower Pangai, they said, adding the search operation is underway but there was no contact with the suspected terrorists so far.

The officials said security forces also launched a search operation at Sanai, Jangal, Pattan and adjoining villages in Surankote area of Poonch and Bangar-Saroor forest in Drabshalla area of Kishtwar district this morning.


First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

