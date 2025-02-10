Security forces recover 25 weapons, apprehend 8 cadres in Manipur

The Indian Army, along with the Assam Rifles and in coordination with the Manipur Police and other security forces, nabbed eight cadres and recovered 25 weapons, ammunition, and warlike stores in a series of joint operations conducted in multiple districts of Manipur, officials said on Monday.

According to a release, the operations were conducted in Kakching, Thoubal, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur, Imphal East, and Chandel districts.

Acting on intelligence, Assam Rifles on February 2 conducted a search operation in the Laiching-Duthang Junction area of Chandel district, which led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, a country-made Pt 303 rifle, a 9mm pistol, a 12 Bore rifle, several Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition, and other warlike stores.

Meanwhile, in another operation on February 3, the Indian Army, in coordination with the CRPF and Manipur Police, recovered one AK-47 rifle, two 9mm submachine guns, two pistols, one 2-inch mortar, grenades, two IEDs, and ammunition from the areas of Saiton Khunao and nearby villages in Bishnupur district in the state.

On February 4, Assam Rifles personnel, during an Area Domination Patrol (ADP) in the forested region of Tengnoupal district, spotted three suspicious individuals who fled the area when spotted by the security personnel, following which a subsequent search revealed a concealed cache containing improvised projectile launchers (Pompie) of various calibres and locally made grenades.

A joint operation involving the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, BSF, and Manipur Police in the Nongyai Hill Range of Kakching district on February 6 resulted in the recovery of a 7.62 mm Self Loading Rifle (SLR), a Single Barrel Gun, two IEDs, grenades, ammunition, and other warlike stores.

Also Read

In Chandel district, the Assam Rifles conducted a search operation between Geljang and Tyang, resulting in the recovery of one 7.62 mm assault rifle, ammunition, and other warlike stores.

Concurrently, on February 7, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a search operation based on intelligence in Uyok, Bishnupur district, which led to the recovery of a .303 rifle, three single bore barrel guns (SBBL), a .22 pistol, a 9mm pistol, ammunition, grenades, and other warlike stores.

On February 8, a series of intelligence-based operations in various districts led to the apprehension of eight cadres and the recovery of arms and ammunition.

In Thoubal district, a search operation in the general area of Kakmayi led to the apprehension of a cadre from the Kangleipak Communist Party (Kangleipak). In Imphal East, a joint operation in the general area of Tellou resulted in the apprehension of seven cadres from the Manipur Naga Revolutionary Front (MNRF) along with the recovery of one AK-47, two INSAS rifles, three self-loading rifles (SLR), ammunition, and warlike stores.

All the recovered weapons and items were handed over to the Manipur Police following the operations.

These operations highlight the coordinated efforts of the Indian Army and security forces in ensuring regional security and safety.