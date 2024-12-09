Security forces recover arms, ammunition during joint operations in Manipur

In a series of successful joint operations, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, in coordination with Manipur Police and other security forces, recovered 14 weapons, ammunition and warlike stores (WLS) from both hill and valley regions in the districts of Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Thoubal of Manipur, a release said on Sunday.

As per the release, acting on specific intelligence of the presence of arms and ammunition in the general area of Loiching Ridge in Kangpokpi district, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a joint operation on December 2 and recovered one sniper rifle, one Lathode gun, two 9mm pistols, and one SBBL gun, ammunition and war like stores.

On the same day in Churachandpur district, an intelligence-based joint operation by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in the general area of Phaikhothang Village resulted in the recovery of one 7.62 mm SLR rifle, one 12-bore single-barrel gun, and one 9mm pistol, ammunition and war like stores, the release said.

In the Thoubal district, two intelligence-based joint operations by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police were conducted on 04 and 06 December in the areas of Fungei Ching near Leirongthel Pitra and Pechi respectively, it added.

The operation in Fungei Ching resulted in the recovery of one SLR, one Carbine Machine Gun, one Double Barrel Rifle, two Pistols, Grenades, ammunition and war-like stores. Similarly, the operation in the general area of Pechi resulted in the recovery of one weapon, ammunition and war-like stores, it said.

The recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police.

The successful recovery of these warlike stores highlights the seamless cooperation between the Indian Army, Assam Rifles and other law enforcement agencies, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring the security and safety of the region, added the release.