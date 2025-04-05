Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Security heightened in Jammu's RS Pura after foiled infiltration attempt

Security heightened in Jammu's RS Pura after foiled infiltration attempt

According to PRO BSF Jammu, the security forces neutralised the intruder, who kept moving to cross the border

Baramulla Security, Baramulla
A flag meeting has been called for, where the BSF will state its protest against the infiltration bid | (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 12:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The security has been heightened in Jammu's Ranbir Singh Pura sector following a recent intervention by the Border Security Force (BSF) to foil an infiltration attempt by an intruder crossing the International Border (IB) in the region.

According to PRO BSF Jammu, the security forces neutralised the intruder, who kept moving to cross the border.

"On the intervening night of April 4 and 5, 2025, BSF troops observed a suspicious movement across the IB (International Border) in the Jammu border area and an intruder was observed crossing the IB. He was challenged by the BSF troops but paid no heed and kept on moving. BSF troops, sensing the threat, neutralised the intruder. The identity and motive of the intruder are being ascertained," PRO BSF Jammu said.

A flag meeting has been called for, where the BSF will state its protest against the infiltration bid.

According to PRO BSF, the BSF troops stationed along the IB in the region observed suspicious movement in the border area where an individual was seen crossing the IB, prompting the BSF personnel to issue a challenge.

The intruder, however, did not respond and continued moving towards the Indian side and in response to the perceived threat, BSF troops neutralised the intruder.

Also Read

Oppn alleges energy projects along Indo-Pak border compromise security

US issues travel advisory for areas near India-Pak border, Balochistan

Pakistan must dismantle terror infrastructure in PoK: Rajnath Singh

Increased GPS interference near India-Pak border: How it affects flights?

70% of maternal deaths could have been prevented in Karnataka: Report

The release added that the individual's identity and motive are currently under investigation, and a strong protest has been lodged with the counterpart authorities regarding the incident.

Earlier on Monday, the BSF troops stationed in Amritsar district detected suspicious movement near the international border, where an individual was seen crossing into Indian territory and approaching the border security fence.

In a swift response, the troops challenged him to stop and subsequently apprehended him. Upon preliminary questioning, the intruder revealed his identity as a Pakistani national.

This apprehension took place in an area adjacent to the village of Bharopal in the district of Amritsar, the BSF said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rajnath to flag off IOS SAGAR, launch infra projects at Karwar base today

PM Modi receives ceremonial welcome as he begins 3-day visit to Sri Lanka

PM Modi arrives in Colombo; aims to boost ties between India-Sri Lanka

BIMSTEC Summit: PM Modi proposes annual biz meets, trade in local currency

PM Modi attends 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok: All you need to know

Topics :India-pak borderCross-border infiltrationborder security forceBSF

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story