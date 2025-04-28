Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Senior Indian diplomat holds talks with Taliban's acting foreign minister

Senior Indian diplomat holds talks with Taliban's acting foreign minister

In the meeting held in Kabul, the acting foreign minister emphasised the expansion of political and economic relations with India, Tolo news reported

India-Afghanistan flag, India Afghanistan flag
Muttaqi emphasised the increase in diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries and added Indian investors should take advantage of opportunities to invest in Afghanistan | Photo: X @AfghanistanInIN
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 7:25 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's point-person on Afghanistan Anand Prakash held talks with Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and discussed political and trade issues, Afghan media reported on Sunday.

In the meeting held in Kabul, the acting foreign minister emphasised the expansion of political and economic relations with India, Tolo news reported.

Muttaqi emphasised the increase in diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries and added Indian investors should take advantage of opportunities to invest in Afghanistan, the media outlet said quoting an Afghan spokesperson.

The visit by Prakash, the joint secretary heading the division for Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran in the Ministry of External Affairs, comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack.

It is not known whether the issue figured in Prakash-Muttaqi talks.

India has not yet recognised the Taliban regime in Afghanistan and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul besides insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

Also Read

Pakistan, Afghanistan vow to prevent terror attacks from their territories

5.8-magnitude quake in Afghanistan shakes J-K, no casualties reported

Pak deputy PM visits Kabul as crackdown on Afghan refugees intensifies

Imran Khan lambasts Pak govt for mistreatment of Afghan nationals

Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region

India has been pitching for providing unimpeded humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the country.

In June 2022, India re-established its diplomatic presence in Kabul by deploying a "technical team" in its embassy in the Afghan capital.

India had withdrawn its officials from the embassy after the Taliban seized power in August 2021 following concerns over their security.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India's purpose should be to re-establish deterrence, says Ajay Bisaria

Pahalgam attack: 537 Pak nationals left India through Attari in 4 days

Pahalgam attack: UK foreign secy speaks to Jaishankar, Pak Deputy PM Dar

India, France to sign Rs 63,000 crore deal for 26 Rafale aircraft on Monday

Pahalgam attack: Navy gets 'combat-ready' as firing across LoC continues

Topics :TalibanAfghanistanbilateral tiesPahalgam attack

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story