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Seychelles, India seek a world where development is more inclusive: PM Modi

Addressing the National Assembly of Seychelles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to climate justice, inclusive development and deeper bilateral ties

In this screengrab from a video posted on June 28, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Seychelles National Assembly Speaker Hon. Azarel Ernesta, in Seychelles. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)
In this screengrab from a video posted on June 28, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Seychelles National Assembly Speaker Hon. Azarel Ernesta, in Seychelles. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2026 | 4:56 PM IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Seychelles occupies a special place in India's vision for the Indian Ocean, describing the island nation as a key partner in advancing regional cooperation and inclusive development.
 
"The Indian Ocean does not separate India and Seychelles. It connects us," Modi said in his address to the National Assembly of Seychelles.
 
"Climate action must be guided by fairness, responsibility and equity. This is the essence of climate justice," the Prime Minister said.
 
"Seychelles and India both seek a world where development is more inclusive," Modi said.
 
"Those who have contributed the least to climate change should not bear the greatest burden of its consequences," the Prime Minister said. "India will remain your trusted partner." 
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Topics :Narendra ModiSeychelles PresidentIndian Ocean

First Published: Jun 28 2026 | 4:56 PM IST

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