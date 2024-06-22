Sheikh Hasina visit: India, Bangladesh expand rail ties, open trade talks

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's first visit to India after the swearing-in of the third Narendra Modi-led government has seen both nations extend their partnership in connectivity, infrastructure, and energy. Both sides will also soon begin talks on a proposed trade agreement and two Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Bangladesh offered to India.

In line with a long list of rail connectivity projects, both sides on Saturday signed a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) extending transit facilities for the movement of Bangladeshi goods to Nepal and Bhutan through the Indian railway network, a joint statement released on Saturday after bilateral talks showed.

Meanwhile, goods-train service will begin between Gede station in West Bengal's central region through Darshana-Chilahati in Bangladesh to Haldibari in the northern part of West Bengal. The service will then continue up to Hasimara via Dalgaon railhead (as and when operationalised) at the India-Bhutan border.

Both sides also committed to the early operationalisation of the Bangladesh Bhutan Nepal India Motor Vehicle Agreement to promote sub-regional connectivity.

Both sides also aim to develop intra-regional electricity trade, including competitively priced power generated from clean energy projects in India, Nepal, and Bhutan, through the Indian electricity grid. "To this end, we will expedite the construction of a 765 kV high-capacity interconnection between Katihar-Parbatipur-Bornagar with suitable Indian financial assistance, to act as the anchor for our grid connectivity," the joint statement read.

In the trade and investment space, the nations have batted for the early commencement of negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Early operationalisation of two SEZs offered by Bangladesh to India in Mongla and Mirsharai, the opening of new border-haats, and trade facilitation to enhance bilateral trade are also targeted.

Two policy initiatives eyeing partnerships in digital and green growth were also affirmed by both sides. The move is in line with the respective broader visions of "Viksit Bharat 2047" and "Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041."

"These will build a transformative collaboration between India and Bangladesh by leveraging green and digital technologies to foster economic growth, sustainable and climate-resilient development, environmental conservation, cross-border digital interchange, and regional prosperity," the joint statement said. Both nations are among the most vulnerable in the world with regards to major demographic and economic upheavals as a result of rapid climate change.

Both will also pursue collaboration in frontier technologies, including civil nuclear, oceanography, and space technology.

Recognising the importance of water resource management in our bilateral relationship, the nations have committed to prioritising the exchange of data and formulating the framework for interim water sharing based on the recommendations of the Joint Rivers Commission.

"We welcome the formation of a Joint Technical Committee to initiate discussions for the renewal of the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty of 1996. As part of our development cooperation, we will also undertake conservation and management of the Teesta River inside Bangladesh with Indian assistance within a mutually agreed timeframe," the statement said.