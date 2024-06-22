Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / UAPA tribunal confirms ban on Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muslim League J&K faction

UAPA tribunal confirms ban on Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muslim League J&K faction

The one-member tribunal of Delhi High Court judge Sachin Datta was constituted under the stringent anti-terror law in January

Jammu & Kashmir, Encounter
The move has been taken to check terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. (Representative Image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 4:36 PM IST
A tribunal set up under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on Saturday confirmed the Centre's decision to impose a five-year ban on the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir.

The one-member tribunal of Delhi High Court judge Sachin Datta was constituted under the stringent anti-terror law in January to assess whether there was "sufficient cause" behind the imposition of the ban.

The Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) was declared outlawed for five years by the government under the UAPA on December 27, 2023 on account of being involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in the Union Territory.

Founded by deceased separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat was declared outlawed for five years on December 31, 2023. The organisation was banned for fomenting terrorism and spreading anti-India propaganda in Jammu and Kashmir.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati and advocate Rajat Nair represented the government before the tribunal.

Topics :Jammu Kashmir crisisTerrorismterror attacksJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

