Singapore PM Lawrence Wong to arrive in India today on three-day visit

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will pay a three-day official visit to India from Tuesday, reaffirming the commitment to strengthen bilateral ties, his office announced here.

Wong's introductory visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi coincides with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The visit also reaffirms Singapore and India's mutual commitment to enhance ties, it said.

In New Delhi, Prime Minister Wong will call on President Droupadi Murmu and meet Prime Minister Modi, who will host a banquet lunch for the Singaporean leader.

Wong, also the Finance Minister of the city-state, will meet several leaders, including Minister of Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the statement said.