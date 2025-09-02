Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Singapore PM Lawrence Wong to arrive in India today on three-day visit

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong to arrive in India today on three-day visit

Wong's introductory visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi coincides with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong
PM Wong will also meet overseas Singaporeans in New Delhi at a reception to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Singapore-India diplomatic relations | Image Credit: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Singapore
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 11:53 AM IST
Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will pay a three-day official visit to India from Tuesday, reaffirming the commitment to strengthen bilateral ties, his office announced here.

Wong's introductory visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi coincides with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The visit also reaffirms Singapore and India's mutual commitment to enhance ties, it said.

In New Delhi, Prime Minister Wong will call on President Droupadi Murmu and meet Prime Minister Modi, who will host a banquet lunch for the Singaporean leader.

Wong, also the Finance Minister of the city-state, will meet several leaders, including Minister of Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the statement said.

He will also visit the Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

PM Wong will also meet overseas Singaporeans in New Delhi at a reception to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Singapore-India diplomatic relations and Singapore's 60th year of independence (SG60).

He will also engage a group of Indian business leaders in a closed-door roundtable.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :India-SingaporeSingaporeSingapore-IndiaMinistry of External Affairs

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

