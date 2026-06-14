Six strategic breakthroughs place India among elite missile powers

Interception is executed in one of two ways – the interceptors either use 'hit-to-kill' kinetic energy to physically crash into the threat or detonate the target to destroy or disable it before impact.
Launched in 1999, a year after Pakistan conducted its nuclear test, India's BMD programme has now launched projects code named AD-AH and AD-AM to counter cruise missiles, hypersonic glide vehicles and missiles that carry multiple independent nuclear warheads.
The accomplishment follows another series of strategic successes in May, when India validated three critical technologies – an advanced Agni missile equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) capability, the Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation (TARRA) glide weapon system, and a scramjet combustor technology that forms the foundation of future hypersonic missile programmes.