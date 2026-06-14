Six strategic breakthroughs place India among elite missile powers

India has consolidated its position as a major military power in South and South-east Asia by notching up six key milestones in a month that make it one of the few countries capable of building both advanced offensive deterrence and sophisticated defensive missile shields.

The latest achievement came this week when the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted three consecutive flight tests of two world-class next-generation interceptor missiles and the maiden trial of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Medium Range (NASM-MR) from the Integrated Test Range off the Odisha coast.

Defence sources said the twin tests of interceptors (AD-I and AD-II) and the anti-ship missile demonstrated a multi-layered Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) shield and India's ability to neutralise long-range threats, including intercontinental ballistic missile, while simultaneously enhancing maritime strike capabilities.

"The interceptors successfully engaged their respective targets. The systems have been designed and developed with the latest technologies to address the emerging missile threats," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday hailed the achievement. "These tests have successfully demonstrated multiple crucial technologies bolstering nations defence capabilities against different types of enemy threats," he said on social media platform X.

Taken together, the six achievements represent one of the most significant periods in India's strategic weapons development.