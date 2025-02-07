Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Staff Talks: India, Israel hold 13th round, focus on improving defence ties

In 2024, the two countries held the 17th India-Israel Foreign Office Consultations, reflecting the strength of the India-Israel Strategic Partnership

The discussions included an exchange of views on the prevailing situations in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific | Image: X/@adgpi
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 8:39 AM IST
India and Israel successfully held the 13th round of Staff Talks from February 3 to 6 in New Delhi, which focused upon improving several areas of defence cooperation such as joint training, technology sharing, and regional security.

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army shared details of the talks on X, stating, "The 13th India-Israel Staff Talks were successfully conducted from 03 to 06 February at New Delhi, India. The discussions focused on enhancing defence cooperation, joint training, technology sharing and regional security."

Highlighting the importance of the dialogue, the Indian Army added, "This strategic dialogue reaffirms the commitment to mutual growth in defence capabilities, fostering deeper bilateral ties between the two nations united by shared interests and trust."

India and Israel cooperate across several fronts. In 2024, the two countries held the 17th India-Israel Foreign Office Consultations, reflecting the strength of the India-Israel Strategic Partnership. The discussions included an exchange of views on the prevailing situations in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific.

In another recent development, on Thursday, the Chief Operations Officer of the Royal Bhutan Army, Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering, concluded his visit to India.

The Indian Army stated that the visit reinforced bilateral military cooperation, explored new avenues for defence collaboration, and reaffirmed the enduring bond between the armies of both nations.

In a statement shared on X, the Indian Army said that India and Bhutan share a "deep-rooted friendship" based on historical ties, mutual respect, and cultural affinity. Lieutenant General Tshering was on a six-day visit to India from February 1 to February 6.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

