Su-57 only rapid stealth option for IAF; Rafales still essential: Source

Country Fighter Aircraft Fighter/Ground Attack Aircraft Ground Attack Aircraft AEW&C* Total Combat-Capable Aircraft India 58 455 110 5 721 Pakistan 107 310 0 12 465 China 456 1,409 200 48 2,989

Note: Aircraft are categorised based on their primary operational roles, but many platforms are capable of performing additional missions as required

“We need fifth-generation jets to operate in highly contested and heavily defended airspace. But if we want to carry out the kind of strikes seen during Operation Sindoor, where substantial damage was inflicted on runways, hangars and other military and terrorist facilities, we will still need 4.5-generation jets, and in numbers,” the source added.