Su-57 only rapid stealth option for IAF; Rafales still essential: Source
But the proliferation of stealth platforms and the advent of sixth-generation technologies have not made the Rafale obsolete for the IAF, source saysBhaswar Kumar New Delhi
But the proliferation of stealth platforms and the advent of sixth-generation technologies have not made the Rafale obsolete for the IAF, source saysBhaswar Kumar New Delhi
|Country
|Fighter Aircraft
|Fighter/Ground Attack Aircraft
|Ground Attack Aircraft
|AEW&C*
|Total Combat-Capable Aircraft
|India
|58
|455
|110
|5
|721
|Pakistan
|107
|310
|0
|12
|465
|China
|456
|1,409
|200
|48
|2,989
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First Published: May 17 2026 | 5:09 PM IST