Rajnath Singh, Andhra CM launch ₹15,803 crore combat aircraft project

In a boost to strengthen India’s indigenous military aviation ecosystem, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday laid the foundation stone for an infrastructure project to develop the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) in Sri Sathya Sai district, Andhra Pradesh.

The project, estimated at ₹15,803 crore, is part of the state government’s broader “Drone City” and aerospace manufacturing push. According to media reports, the facility, which will come up in Puttaparthi in the district, is expected to generate employment for nearly 7,500 people.

The new infrastructure is expected to support manufacturing, integration, and aerospace component production linked to next-generation combat aviation programmes. The project will include defence industrial facilities and supporting aerospace infrastructure in the region.

“A new era is starting today in Andhra Pradesh’s history and a historic chapter is being written in India’s defence history. Four major projects are starting in today’s foundation stone-laying ceremony. Besides them, eight drone companies are also starting a drone city in Kurnool,” Rajnath Singh said at a public meeting. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said Andhra Pradesh is poised to become a major hub in India’s defence ecosystem as multiple aerospace and defence manufacturing facilities are being set up in the state. He added that the project, spread across nearly 650 acres in Puttaparthi, is expected to drive the development of an integrated aerospace township while creating employment opportunities for nearly 7,500 people.

Besides this, Singh and Naidu also laid the foundation stone for some other defence and drone city projects. What is AMCA? It is a proposed fifth-generation stealth fighter jet designed for the Indian Air Force (IAF). The twin-engine aircraft is intended to combine stealth features, internal weapons bays, advanced sensors, electronic warfare systems, and network-centric warfare capabilities. The aircraft is expected to replace the ageing fleet of fighter aircraft over the coming decade and will serve as an advanced multirole platform for the IAF. The AMCA Mk-1 variant is expected to use the US-based General Electric’s F414 engine, while a more powerful engine may power Mk-2 versions. The fighter is planned in multiple variants and is expected to feature artificial intelligence-assisted systems, sensor fusion, and advanced stealth coatings.