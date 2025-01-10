Surya Kiran: Indo-Nepal joint military exercise focuses on urban warfare

The 18th edition of the Indo-Nepal Joint Military Exercise Surya Kiran, currently underway in Nepal, highlights the robust partnership between the Indian and Nepalese armies.

Focused on counterterrorism and operations in challenging terrains, the exercise features rigorous training in jungle survival, urban warfare, heliborne operations, and ambush tactics, fostering military cooperation and mutual preparedness.

In a statement, the Indian Army said, "The 18th edition of the Indo-Nepal Joint Exercise Surya Kiran, currently underway in Nepal, underscores the strong and enduring partnership between the Indian and Nepalese armies. This joint military exercise focuses on counterterrorism and operations in challenging terrains, with troops engaging in rigorous drills such as jungle survival, combat first aid, ambush tactics, and heliborne operations."

"Urban warfare training, including close-quarter combat and room-clearing techniques, prepares participants for modern battlefield scenarios. Additionally, lane training simulates real-world tactical challenges, while team sports and yoga sessions foster resilience, mental focus, and camaraderie. Surya Kiran 18 exemplifies the shared commitment of both nations to military excellence, peace, and mutual cooperation," the statement added.

Notably, the 18th Indo-Nepal Joint Military Exercise is underway at Saljhandi in Nepal and is running from December 31 to January 13.

As part of the opening ceremony, both contingents participated in a traditional march, harmonising the tunes of Indian and Nepali military music.

Major General Prem Bahadur Gurung, General Officer Commanding the Mid-West Division of the Nepal Army, addressed the troops during the ceremony. He emphasised the importance of learning from each other's experiences and enhancing interoperability, while also strengthening the brotherhood between India and Nepal.

"Gain from each other's rich experience, enmesh interoperability while simultaneously strengthening the brotherhood existing among the two nations," he said in his address.

The Indian Army contingent arrived at Saljhandi on December 29, receiving a traditional military reception. Around 700 defense personnel from both armies are participating in the exercise, further solidifying the military ties between the two countries.