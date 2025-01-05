Signing BRI framework with China, Modi meeting key to stronger ties: Oli

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Sunday said the signing of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) framework agreement with China during his recent trip and his meeting with Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the 79th UN General Assembly were important in strengthening bilateral relations.

The 72-year-old Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) leader said these meetings and visits have made meaningful contributions in strengthening Nepal's relations with neighbouring countries.

Oli said this while presenting a political report at the central committee meeting of the party in Lalitpur.

A balanced foreign policy based on mutual interest and equal benefits will be pursued keeping the national interest in focal point to further strengthen multi-faceted diplomacy, economic, social, cultural and trade relations with both the neighbours as well as all the friendly countries, Oli said.

He also expressed his commitment to resolve the existing issues with the neighbouring countries through diplomatic means.

We want to develop trustworthy relations and economic collaborations with the neighbours as well as friendly countries making the national interest a focal point, he said.

Nepal is sensitive towards the legitimate concerns shown by our friendly countries, including the neighbours, he said.

We also want all our friendly countries, including the neighbours, to be sensitive, cooperative and positive towards our national interest and concerns, the prime minister said.

The basic guidelines of our foreign policy will be friendship with all and enmity with none, he added.