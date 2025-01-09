Indian-origin Canadian MP Chandra Arya announces bid to become next PM

Indian-origin Canadian MP Chandra Arya, on Thursday, declared his candidacy for the position of Prime Minister of Canada in the upcoming federal elections.

Announcing his bid to run for Prime Minister of Canada in a post on X (formerly), Chandra Arya said, “I am running to be the next Prime Minister of Canada to lead a small, more efficient government to rebuild our nation and secure prosperity for future generations.”

"We are facing significant structural problems that haven’t been seen for generations and solving them will require tough choices. I have always worked hard for what is best for Canadians, and for the sake of our children and grandchildren, we must make bold decisions that are absolutely necessary. If elected as the next Leader of the Liberal Party I offer my knowledge and expertise to do so," added Arya, who is a current member of the House of Commons.