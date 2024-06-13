Taiwan detects 23 Chinese fighter jets, 7 naval vessels near its territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has said that it has tracked 23 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels operating around the island country from 6 am (local time) on Wednesday to 6 am (local time) on Thursday.

Of the 23 Chinese military aircraft, 19 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwest and eastern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). In response to China's action, Taiwanese armed forces sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor China's activity.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "23 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around #Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 19 of the aircraft crossed the median line of #Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's SW and eastern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

So far in June, Taiwan has detected Chinese military aircraft near its territory 132 times and naval/coast guard vessels 109 times, Taiwan News reported. Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of gray zone tactics by increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating near Taiwan.

According to Taiwan News report, gray zone tactics are termed as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force."

This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China, has long been a contentious issue in China's foreign policy. China continues to assert its sovereignty over Taiwan and considers it a part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

On June 12, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has said that 13 Chinese military aircraft and nine Chinese naval vessels were detected operating around Taiwan from 6 am (local time) on Tuesday to 9 am (local time) on Wednesday.

Of the 13 Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 9 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the Southwest and Southeast parts of Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), according to Taiwan's MND. In response to China's action, Taiwan's armed forces monitored the situation and responded accordingly.