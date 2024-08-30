Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Taiwan detects 25 Chinese aircraft, 7 naval vessels around territory

Taiwan detects 25 Chinese aircraft, 7 naval vessels around territory

Seventeen of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southeastern and southwestern ADIZ

China Taiwan
This adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months.
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 8:02 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected 25 Chinese PLA aircraft, along with seven PLAN vessels and two official ships around the country from 6 am Thursday up until 6 am on Friday, Taiwan's Defence Ministry stated.

Seventeen of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southeastern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), Taiwan's MND said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND said, "25 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 17 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern, and southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation."

Meanwhile, Taiwan had also detected 13 Chinese PLA aircraft, along with eight PLAN vessels and two official ships around the country from 6 am Tuesday up until 6 am on Wednesday.

Ten of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southeastern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), MND said.

This adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. Reportedly, China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island.

More From This Section

Pak extends invitation to PM Modi for upcoming SCO summit in Islamabad

Eastern Ladakh row: India, China discuss situation along LAC to bridge gaps

'India engages with world on equal footing': PM Modi tells IFS trainees

At WMCC meet, India, China discuss LAC situation to narrow down differences

Over 1,000 killed during anti-govt protests in B'desh: Interim govt adviser

Earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) criticised China for violating other countries' sovereignty and disrupting regional peace, Taiwan News reported.

According to the Taiwan MoFA statement, China's continued use of military aircraft and warships to intrude into Taiwan and Japan's air defence identification zones and exclusive economic zones has increased regional tensions, according to Taiwan News report.

Notably, Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Top Chinese officer tells US to stop colluding with Taiwan in NSA meeting

US, Chinese officials to conclude talks on Taiwan, military communication

China holds 2nd day of talks on Taiwan, fentanyl with Biden aide Sullivan

Taiwan reports 30 Chinese PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels around territory

Jake Sullivan, China officials to hold discussions on Taiwan, military

Topics :TaiwanChinaMilitary drillsMilitary weapon

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 8:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story